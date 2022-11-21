PepsiCo becomes Qatar Football Association’s official beverage partner

To celebrate the partnership, Pepsi revealed its new ‘Annabi Grape’ flavoured cola.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) and PepsiCo, the region’s largest food and beverage company, have announced a new partnership that will see PepsiCo become the Official Beverage Partner of both the Qatar National Football team and Qatar National Under-23 Football team.

As the Official Beverage Partner, PepsiCo’s brands, Aquafina and Gatorade, will support players every day with the latest innovation in sports and hydration – providing them with refreshing beverages to maintain performance and aid recovery, both on and off the field.

“We are delighted to partner with PepsiCo as part of a multi-faceted relationship that will unlock hydration solutions for our team and bring a new level of fan engagement to the Qatar community,” said Mansoor Al Ansari, General Secretary of Qatar Football Association.

Through Gatorade, the world’s number one sports drink, players will have access to its elite portfolio of sports fuel products, alongside its mineral water brand Aquafina.

“This partnership with Qatar Football Association allows us to take PepsiCo’s long-standing relationship with great football to another level,” said Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo, Middle East.

“As a longtime partner of the game, we look forward to offering hydration solutions, while bringing passionate fans exciting and engaging content, products, and experiences – taking them closer to the game they love,”he added.

To celebrate the partnership, Pepsi also revealed the limited edition Pepsi Annabi grape cola. Tapping into the exhilaration of the sport, the devotion of the QFA fans, and the momentous glory of the game, the new drink is in the Qatar team’s colours, offering consumers a thrilling burst of grape flavour with a sweet, crisp taste.

As part of the launch, the brand also unveiled a catchy twist on the QFA celebratory Annabi song, symbolising the region’s diverse and rich culture and inviting everyone to cheer on with local pride.

PepsiCo has cultivated a legacy of celebrating sports throughout the region and globally with its refreshing beverages and flavour-packed snacks.

As part of its long-standing commitment to connect people from all over the world through their passion for football, Pepsi will also unveil additional other football-themed activities, including the Qatari footballers starring in a Pepsi Annabi video.