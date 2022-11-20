World Cup 2022: Qatar loses 2-0 to Ecuador in opener

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicked off on Sunday with Qatar’s Al Annabi losing 2-0 to the Ecuadorians.

At the very start of the match, Ecuador was confident as they attacked the box defended by Qatar’s first-choice goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

In the 4th minute of the match, an opening goal was nailed in by forward Enner Valencia which was ruled out by a VAR check that found the right foot of the footballer offside.

Both young and active squads, several fouls were awarded before the tenth minute of the match.

Qatar’s Bassam Al Rawi won a free kick in the defensive half in the 13th minute with a penalty conceded by Saad Al Sheeb after a foul in the penalty area.

In the 15th minute, Enner Valencia redeemed himself by scoring a penalty with a right-footed shot.

Plenty of offsides were called before the second half, with Piero Hincapie edging a through ball to left-back Pervis Estupinan, who was caught in the backhand of the pitch.

Qatar’s defense appeared inattentive as Enner Valencia flew in a smooth header in the 30th minute of the match.

Before the match’s second half, the Maroons attempted to draw a point on the scoreboard, with Almoez Ali missing a header from very close range.

Held at the exquisite 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the opening match was refereed by Italy’s Daniele Orsato and assisted by Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini.