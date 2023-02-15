Passengers can now visit World Cup stadiums as part of Discover Qatar transit tour

World Cup stadiums, Golf, spa, and many more are included in Qatar’s new Transit Tours.

Heading to Qatar for a kick-transit? You can now visit five of the state-of-the-art stadiums where the world’s biggest football stars played during the 2022 World Cup.

With the latest addition to the tour, passengers transiting through Doha can now set out on a journey to relive the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Sports enthusiasts can “relive the excitement of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by visiting Qatar’s iconic stadiums which hosted an unforgettable edition of the world’s most popular tournament,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

The new opportunity is part of Discover Qatar’s newly introduced Transit Tour, which serves as a way to introduce visitors from around the world to Qatar as a hotspot for tourism.

What to expect

Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International, Lusail Iconic Stadium, and the avant-garde Stadium 974—which will soon be permanently disassembled—are among the five stadiums that have been added to the itinerary.

The guided coach tours provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Qatar’s architectural marvels from the outside, which highlight the nation’s culture, heritage, and history during the most prestigious sporting event in the world.

Discover the World Cup venues tour can now be reserved offline at the Discover Qatar kiosk in the Duty-Free Plaza at the Hamad International Airport or online up to 48 hours before arrival in Doha.

The cost of the tour is $42 for adults, $21 for children under the age of 12, and free for infants and toddlers.

Not only that, but the gorgeous squash court of the Oryx Airport Hotel, which is located inside Hamad International Airport, is also available for two hours of squash play for travellers who are in transit for four hours or more.

The tour also gives participants access to the Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center’s showers and all necessary tools. The cost of the session is $25 per adult, and reservations must be made by at least two people.

While waiting for their next connecting flight at Hamad International Airport, golf enthusiasts can take in the visually stunning on-demand golf tour and experience a high level of accuracy and realism at the state-of-the-art Golf simulator at Oryx Airport Hotel.

The tour includes one hour of use of the golf simulator at the Oryx Airport Hotel’s Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center. The cost of the tour is $33 per person.

“We are delighted to help our transit passengers maintain their active lifestyle through our sports simulator sessions offered by Discover Qatar,” Al Baker added.