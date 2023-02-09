World Cup star Bounou among finalists for ‘Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award 2022’

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 winners will all be announced at a special ceremony on February 27, 2023, in Paris.

FIFA has finally revealed the much awaited list of finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper awards for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022.

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, playing for Sevilla FC, who made a strong impression in Qatar after helping Morocco advance to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time as well as matching Martinez’s record-setting three clean sheets for the tournament.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez, who is a goalkeeper for Aston Villa FC, made the cut thanks to his enormous contribution to Argentina’s World Cup final victory over France.

The third finalist is Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois, renowned for being Real Madrid goalkeeper. Courtois had the greatest impact in club competition, helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and LaLiga double last season.

The award, which honours the best goalkeeping performance in men’s football between August 8, 2021, and December 18, 2022, when Martinez helped Argentina win the World Cup for a third time, had originally received nominations from five goalkeepers.

As for the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, the final three nominees who made the cut are Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, who plays for Chelsea FC Women, England’s Mary Earps, Manchester United WFC’s goalkeeper, Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler from Chile.

Earps is the first goalkeeper in English history, male or female, to accomplish this feat.

These two prizes are given to the best goalkeepers in men’s and women’s football, as chosen by an international jury made up of fans registered on the official FIFA website, one specialist journalist from each nation represented by a national team, and the current coaches of all men’s and women’s national teams.

The finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Coach and Best FIFA Men’s Coach will be announced on Thursday while the finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Player, Best FIFA Men’s Player, and the FIFA Puskás Award will be revealed on Friday.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 winners will all be announced at a special ceremony on February 27, 2023, in Paris.