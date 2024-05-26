Passengers and crew injured after turbulence on flight from Doha to Dublin

The passengers on the Qatar Airways flight experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey.

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin has encountered severe turbulence, resulting in injuries to six passengers and six cabin crew, as confirmed by a statement from the Dublin Airport Authority.

“Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday,” Dublin Airport Authority said on X.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the statement went on to say.

Full assistance by the Dublin Airport team was provided to passengers and airline staff on the ground, the statement added.

Qatar Airways has yet to issue a public comment on the matter.

The incident follows another flight that experienced severe turbulence last week in which one passenger died and dozens of others were injured.

Singapore Airlines said the SQ 231 flight from London to Singapore experienced “sudden extreme turbulence” over Myanmar, and resulted in the death of a 73-year-old male passenger.

According to a 2021 study by the National Transportation Safety Board, turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type on flights.

From 2009 through 2018, the US government agency discovered that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents, most of which resulted in one or more severe injuries but no aircraft damage.