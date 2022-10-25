Paris Saint-Germain says leaked Mbappe contract ‘completely wrong’ 

Paris Saint-Germain has renounced the French publication L’Equipe’s reported story that Kylian Mbappe’s contract is worth a sum of €630m, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned Italian football journalist also said the Parisian Club is considering legal action over the situation.

Additionally, Romano notes a statement from PSG confirming the renouncement.

“PSG confirms story is completely wrong with not a single detail being correct,” the statement reads.

Co-author of Football’s Secret Trade and New York Times journalist Tariq Panja revealed a complete version of the PSG statement.

“Following a sensationalist media story published overnight regarding the Club and one of its players, Paris Saint- Germain confirms the story is completely wrong, with not a single detail being correct. The timing of the spurious publication by this media outlet is also surprising, just days before an important Champions League match.”

The statement was released after the French publication leaked a reported copy of Mbappe’s contract, described as the biggest contract ever signed by an athlete in the world of sports.

Already the highest-paid footballer, the French report claimed the French wonder boy signed an extension of €72 million per season with a sign-on bonus of €180 million paid in three instalments.

Additionally, the report underlines that a bonus payment is included if Mbappe remains in PSG till 2023; he will bag a bonus payment of €70 million. If he continues until 2024, he will get a second bonus of €80 million.

For 2025, the 23-year-old was said to swipe a third bonus payment of €90 million.