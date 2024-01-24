Palestinian woman wounded by Israel in Gaza dies while receiving treatment in Qatar

Nada Abu Sultan was among the 401 Palestinians evacuated by Qatar from Gaza under an initiative by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip.

Nada Abu Sultan, a 26-year-old Palestinian, died in Qatar on Tuesday while she was receiving treatment for injuries caused by Israeli occupation forces amid the war in Gaza, local social media users confirmed.

Abu Sultan was among 401 Palestinians that Qatar evacuated from Gaza under an initiative by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip.

توفيت / ندى حسام ابوسلطان

فلسطينية

٢٦ عام



لا يوجد لديها أقارب في قطر



الدفن غداً الاربعاء بعد صلاة العصر في مقبرة مسيمير



الله يرحمها ويغفر لها



Social media users said Abu Sultan died while receiving treatment at the Hamad Hospital in Doha and will be buried on Wednesday at the Mesaimeer Cemetery during Asr prayers.

Online platforms have also been flooded with calls to the local community to attend the burial, with many pointing to Abu Sultan not having any relatives in the country.

Such local acts of solidarity were seen last month when Louay Abdulrahman Ibrahim Musa, a three-year-old Palestinian child wounded by Israel in Gaza, succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment in Qatar.

The child was severely injured in Gaza and Qatari authorities had evacuated him with his two maternal aunts.

Abu Sultan is among more than 25,000 Palestinians killed by Israel since the start of the genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, where more than 63,000 others have been wounded.

Thousands of injured people with critical cases, such as cancer patients, in Gaza, require evacuations for medical attention as the Strip’s collapsed health sector struggles to provide adequate medical care.

Only 16 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning with a significant shortage in medical supplies and beds, according to the United Nations.

The hospitals are reaching 206% of their inpatient rates and 250% of their intensive care units.

The brutal Israeli onslaught coupled with a complete air, land and sea embargo on Gaza has caused a significant shortage of essential medical supplies and basic resources, including food and electricity.

Doctors have been forced to carry out amputations and surgeries using their mobile phones’ flashlights and without anaesthesia.

Aid has been barely reaching Gaza’s 2.2 million population amid Israel’s chokehold over the entry of aid trucks. On Monday, only 66 trucks of aid crossed the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem crossings, a number that is much lower than the pre-war average of 500 daily trucks.

Israel’s pressure on Egyptian authorities under its control over the vital Rafah Crossing, the only portal in and out of Gaza, has left many people unable to evacuate the area. Calls on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have increased to act to save stranded Palestinians in Gaza.

Northern Gaza has remained isolated as Israel continued to deny the entry of aid agencies. The United Nations had said on Monday that it planned 29 missions to the north in the first two weeks of January and only seven have been accomplished.

The lack of aid in northern Gaza and the destruction of the area have forced the population to grind animal feed to make bread.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari highlighted the struggle of Palestinians in the north of Gaza during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

“The situation in northern Gaza is much worse than the rest of the Strip, with neither aid delivery nor hospitals. He added that the incidents being highlighted there have never been in any crisis elsewhere in the world in the modern era,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement on the briefing, citing Al Ansari.

Qatar has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, holding constant negotiations with the relevant parties to end the war.

Israel has repeatedly voiced its rejection of a ceasefire and supported brief pauses instead to release captives held by Hamas in Gaza. Al Ansari stressed that “the war will only result in further tragedies and losses,” while underscoring the total civilian casualties.

“The ongoing controversy over mentioning the term ceasefire in a conflict whose victims are mostly civilians is horrifying, and the relentless war claims more lives, with hundreds of Palestinians being killed,” Al Ansari said.