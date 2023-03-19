K-pop music festival in Qatar adds EVERGLOW and P1harmony to line-up

The rise of K-pop’s popularity in the Middle East is also reflected in the growing number of K-pop events and concerts being held in the region.

In an exciting development for music fans in Qatar, the K.One Festa Qatar 2023 just got even better with the announcement that two more K-pop groups have joined the line-up.

EVERGLOW and P1harmony are the latest additions to the star-studded event, following in the footsteps of iKON who were already announced as performers.

The festival is set to take place on 15th April, 2023 at the Multipurpose Hall in Katara, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest music events of the year. The event will feature a mix of Korean and international artists, bringing together some of the biggest names in K-pop for a night of music, dancing and fun.

EVERGLOW is a six-member girl group that debuted in 2019 under Yuehua Entertainment. They have quickly risen to fame with hits like “Adios” and “Dun Dun”, and are known for their powerful vocals, impressive choreography and fierce stage presence.

P1harmony, on the other hand, is a five-member boy group that debuted in 2020 under FNC Entertainment. They have already made a name for themselves with their unique blend of pop, hip-hop and rock, and are sure to bring their high-energy performances to the K.One concert stage.

With EVERGLOW, P1harmony, and iKON all set to perform, the K.one concert promises to be an unforgettable night for K-pop fans in Qatar. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours before they’re all gone!

In addition to EVERGLOW and P1harmony, iKON is another K-pop group that fans in Qatar can look forward to seeing perform at the K.One concert. iKON debuted in 2015 under YG Entertainment and quickly gained popularity with their hit songs such as “Love Scenario”, “Killing Me” and “My Type”.

The group is known for their charismatic performances, catchy music and impressive vocal and rap skills.

K-pop in the Middle East

The addition of iKON, EVERGLOW, and P1harmony to the K.One concert lineup is a testament to the growing popularity of K-pop music in the Middle East region.

Over the past few years, the musical genre has become increasingly popular among music fans in the region, with many fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite artists perform live.

K-pop’s popularity in the Middle East can be attributed to a number of factors, including the global reach of K-pop music and the internet, which allows fans from all over the world to easily access and enjoy the genre’s content.

The groups have also been actively promoting their music in the Middle East, with many of them touring and holding concerts in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The K.One concert is one example of the many K-pop events that are being organised in the Middle East, providing fans with the opportunity to see their favourite artists perform live and connect with other fans in the region.

The concert promises to be an exciting event for music fans in Qatar, with iKON, EVERGLOW and P1harmony all set to deliver unforgettable performances.