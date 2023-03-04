Opening of United Nations House marks ‘memorable day’ in Qatar: Sheikha Alya

The Gulf state and the intergovernmental organisation had signed an agreement to establish the new building in 2018.

Qatar inaugurated the United Nations House in Lusail on Saturday, bringing together various UN agencies in one building on the eve of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

Speaking to Doha News at the inauguration, Qatar’s envoy to the UN, Sheikha Alya Al-Thani described the event as “a memorable day”.

“Today is a memorable day, it’s the day where we establish the UN House in the State of Qatar,” Sheikha Alya said.

The historic event was attended by Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The building signifies the long history of ties between Qatar and the UN, both parties of which will jointly host the LDC5 this week.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari also told Doha News the opening marks a “momentous occasion” for the Gulf state and the UN.

“We are moving towards more cooperation between Qatar and the different agencies and offices within the UN. We are seeing a development in the relationship,” Dr. Al Ansari told Doha News.

The Qatari official added that the Gulf state is “quite optimistic” that the UN House will provide all of the agency’s entities “a platform” to work closely with Doha and the region.

Some of the UN entities located in the new building include the Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), the regional cybercrime training and capacity-building center.

Doha and the UN had signed an agreement in 2018 that paved the way for the establishment of the UN House in the Gulf state.

The opening ceremony occurred on the eve of the LDC5, which will see world leaders, policy makers and influential figures gather in Doha from Sunday.

Taking place until 9 March, the LDC5 will bring together 4,000-5,000 participants at the Qatar National Convention Centre to discuss the most pressing issues affecting least economically developed countries.

Held every 10 years, the event will see the election of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as president of the conference.