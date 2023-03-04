LDC5: What to expect at the ‘historic’ UN conference in Qatar this week

Since 2020, Qatar has contributed more than $363 million to the least developed countries.

World leaders, policy makers and influential figures are in Doha to attend the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), held in the Qatari capital from 5-9 March.

Held every 10 years, the LDC5 will bring together 4,000-5,000 participants at the Qatar National Convention Centre to discuss the most pressing issues affecting least economically developed countries.

The LDC5 will see the election of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as president of the conference, which holds the theme “From Potential to Prosperity”.

The event follows the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for Least Developed Countries for the Decade 2022-2031 (DPoA) during the UN General Assembly last year.

Previous host countries for the conference are Turkey, Belgium and France.

The adoption of the DPoA was a crucial step in preparing to host the conference and is deemed to be another key chapter in Qatar’s ties with the intergovernmental organisation.

Qatar is a key UN partner and contributes to its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) while also providing solutions for crises-hit nations. Since 2020, Qatar has contributed more than $363 million to the least developed countries.

Leaders at the conference this year will hold various discussions on solutions for least developed countries, with several agreements expected to be signed on the matter.

Qatari officials have said that the event is set to highlight the Gulf state’s position as a “capital of multi-purpose international action”.

The Gulf state’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alya Al-Thani described the LDC5 as a “historic event” that would represent “an important turning point in responding to the aspirations of the least developed countries”.

The event is also the first to be held following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has significantly affected least developed countries.

Commenting on the event, Qatar’s envoy to Geneva Dr. Hind Al Muftah noted that the event “would provide a unique platform to help the least developed countries to discuss their economic and developmental strategies”.

Meanwhile, the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) will hold several panels and roundtable discussions at the LDC5 with the aim of tackling issues related to education.

The EAA will hold a roundtable titled “Out of School Children: Linking across Sectors for Success”, which will see the participation of numerous education officials from around the world, including Palestine, Liberia, and Pakistan.