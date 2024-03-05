On World Obesity Day, Qatar reaffirms commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles

World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), is participating in the marking of the World Obesity Day, observed annually on March 4.

Under this year’s theme, “Let’s Talk About Obesity,” Qatar officials aim to expand the discussion about obesity.

To tackle obesity in the Gulf State, the MoPH is shaping policies such as the commission of taxation measures on unhealthy food products and beverages and promoting physical activity in spaces like schools and workplaces.

As noted by news outlets, the Director of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs at MoPH, Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Al-Thani, highlighted the efforts sought by the MoPH to create healthy choices and behaviors in order to reduce obesity and related health issues in Qatar.

“Qatar is committed to prevention, early intervention, personalised care strategies, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, demonstrating our dedication to fostering a healthier, more vibrant future for our community,” said Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Al Thani.

The Gulf State celebrated Qatar’s National Sports Day on February 13 earlier this year.

With the enactment of the 2011 Amiri Resolution No. 80, since 2012, Qatar has celebrated National Sports Day (NSD) on the second Tuesday of February every year.

The public holiday was established to raise awareness of the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and communities.