On a mission to lead in AI, Qatar partners with Microsoft to expand Cloud Data Centres 

In 2022, Microsoft opened the door for its first global data centre in Qatar as the country aims to spearhead Artificial Intelligence initiatives within the Gulf region.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has announced the monumental expansion of Qatar’s cloud data centre region, in collaboration with Microsoft.

The partnership has successfully onboarded the data analytics and AI services by 43 government and semi-government entities to Azure Cloud, a cloud computing platform developed by Microsoft.

Sami Al Shammari, the Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, applauded the Microsoft partnership.

“The expansion of Microsoft’s cloud data centre region in the country is a testament to the ministry’s steadfast commitment to empowering all government entities with the latest technologies, especially new AI-based technologies,” he said.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to keep pace with the latest developments in artificial intelligence and localise them across various sectors, thereby achieving the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030 goals, which aim to enhance Qatar’s position as a hub for innovation and technology,” Al Shammari added.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud is witnessing sharp growth due to the company’s heavy investment in AI and its access to the coveted technologies of ChatGPT maker OpenAI through their strategic partnership.

Al Shammari highlighted that 1,393 individuals have trained in Artificial Intelligence techniques over the past three years, while 143 government and semi-government entities have shifted to Azure cloud.

Microsoft’s cloud data centre region in Qatar was inaugurated in 2022 and is part of Microsoft’s global network of over 60 cloud data centre regions worldwide.

Ahead of 2022, Microsoft and MCIT launched the National Skilling Program. The goal is to train 50,000 people in Qatar through digital skills acquisition programmes over the next four years.