Omar Aswat crowned 2024 Qatar Karting champion

After kicking off in May, Lusail International Circuit’s month of high-speed action has now come to an end.

Facing fierce competition, Qatari driver Omar Aswat has clinched the 2024 Qatar Karting Championship title with a series of impressive performances at the Lusail International Circuit.

Despite missing out on a podium finish in the fifth and final round, Aswat’s consistent performance throughout the championship earned him a total of 74 points and sealed his victory on Wednesday.

The Qatari driver secured victories in the second and fourth rounds, propelling him to claim the championship crown ahead of Karim Rizkallah and Tameem Hassiba.

Rizkallah earned 58 points in the tournament, while Hassiba finished third with 56 points, following a setback in the final round where he lapped seventh.

The Qatar Karting Championship kicked off last month, witnessing 20 drivers in action competing in five rounds.

A need for speed

The Gulf state’s appetite for sports racing has expanded over the last few years.

The 2024 calendar boasts the highest number of international, local, and regional driving events in the country yet.

As temperatures rise in Qatar, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) will refrain from hosting races.

In September, the racetrack roars back to life, hosting rounds 3 and 4 of the Qatar National Sprint races, rounds 5 and 6 of the Qatar Off-Road Championship, and rounds 4 of the Mini GP competitions.

The excitement continues in October, with rounds 5 and 6 of the Qatar National Sprint races, Mini GP, round 4 of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship and the Qatar Touring Car Championship.

The Qatar International Baja will lead into November and feature in round 5 of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship, Qatar Touring Car Championship, and the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

December will come to an end with round 8 of the Qatar Off-Road Championship and the MENA Karting Nations Cup Championship 2024.