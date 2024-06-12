Qatar’s Beach Volleyball team qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics

The team will make their third consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced that Qatar’s beach volleyball team has secured their places for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This marks the third consecutive Olympic appearance for the team, which includes Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan among its players.

“The promise in Paris, and God willing, a new Olympic medal…champions, our hope is big to get a new Olympic medal,” QOC said on Tuesday.

The Paris Olympic Games will start on July 26 and end on August 11.

According to the Qatari Volleyball Association, the team’s qualification was approved by the International Federation of the Games, securing Qatar’s direct qualification for the Olympics.

President of the QOC, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, applauded the volleyball team, saluting them for years of hard work.

“Our national beach volleyball team qualified for the Paris 24 Olympic Games for the third year in a row and is the result of hard work and perseverance from everyone,” Sheikh Joaan wrote on platform X.

The Qatari team ranks 15th in the FIVA classification for the Paris Olympics, reaching 5800 points after contending in 10 competitions.

Swedish duo (David Ahlmann and Jonathan Helwig) top the world rankings with 8,140 points, followed in second place by the Brazilian duo (George and Andre) with 7,640 points.