Olympic Games Paris 2024: Mutaz Barshim qualifies for the final round

The reigning World Champion qualified for the final round and now sets his sight on a historic second Olympic gold.

Qatar’s star high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim has qualified for the final round of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

Barshim completed the 2.27 meter height in his second attempt after being unable to jump, due to what seemed like a muscle cramp, in the first one.

The 33-year-old seamlessly completed the first three jumps of 2.15, 2.20 and 2.24 meters, yet was seen holding his calf muscle in the run-up to the last round.

Despite looking uncomfortable, the triple World Champion timed his jump perfectly to clear 2.27 meters.

He then celebrated by displaying his name card, bringing out an “I am here” celebration in front of the crowd in Stade de France.

Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian jumper who shared the gold medal in Tokyo with Barshim, was seen cheering on the Qatari jumper.

Tamberi also advanced to the next round completing the 2.24 meter jump.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be Barshim’s last participation, after bringing home Qatar’s first athletics medal in the Olympics three years ago.

“Starting the fourth and final Olympic,” he wrote on Instagram on the eve of qualifiers, thanking fans for their support.

Barshim has already completed a full set of Olympic medals, beginning with a bronze in London 2012, followed by a silver in Rio 2016 and a gold in Tokyo 2020.