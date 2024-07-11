Olympic Committee hosts fencing festival inviting Gaza’s evacuees in Qatar

The one-day festival brought together game lovers and Qatar community members alongside 20 participants from Palestine.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), in a heartwarming display of solidarity, hosted a Fencing Festival for Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Doha on Wednesday in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Qatar Fencing Federation (QFF).

Held at the QFF training hall in the Maamoura area, the one-day festival brought together game lovers and Qatar community members alongside 20 participants from Palestine.

Through its mission of promoting “sport for all,” the QOC hailed the event as a success and sports as a tool of harmony.

In a post-event statement, the Event Director, Abdulla Eisa Al-Harami, said sports have become influential in achieving sustainable development, promoting peace, inscribing the spirit of tolerance, and ensuring mutual respect for all.

“Doha, proven to be the capital of global sport, will keep performing its center stage role to bring nations together through sport, as well as to encourage community categories to develop their sports skills,” Al-Harami added.

Summer Camp for Palestinian children

Earlier this month, Generation Amazing (GA) and Maktaba announced they would be hosting a summer camp for Palestinian children evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha under more exhaustive efforts to provide them with much-needed psycho-social support.

The summer camp will kick off in two stages.

The first edition will be between June 30 and July 25 for children aged four to eight, and the second will be between August 4 and 22 for children aged nine to sixteen.

In a statement to Doha News, Nasser Al Khori, GA’s Executive Director, said the camp is part of the organisation and Maktaba’s “tailor-made programme” to support evacuees.

“At the Summer Camp, we will be providing sports for development activities dedicated to empowering individuals and promoting good health, inclusivity, and social unity,” Al Khori said.

Shortly after the Israeli war on Gaza, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced an initiative to sponsor 3,000 orphans and provide medical care for 1,500 injured Palestinians from Gaza.

According to the United Nations, one million children are in need of mental health and psycho-social support, and at least 17,000 children are unaccompanied or separated.