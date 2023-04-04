Number of divorces and marriage contracts in Qatar drop during February

The Shura Council has formed an interim committee to study reasons behind an overall general increase in divorce rates.

Qatar witnessed a decrease in the total number of divorce certificates and marriage contracts during the month of February, official data shows.

The total number of marriage contracts and divorce certificates dropped by 8.6% and 17.2%, respectively, according to the latest edition of the Qatar Monthly Statistics Bulletin published by the Planning and Statistical Authority (PSA).

While there were 310 marriage contracts overall, only 106 divorce certificates were issued.

Separately, an event organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Social Development and Family was held on Monday to discuss ways of resolving marital disputes. The lecture sought to define the processes for handling marital conflicts that arise in the early years of marriage and how to handle them as a normal aspect of marital life.

The First Year of Marriage Program is a pioneering family initiative that assists newlyweds in establishing a strong and happy family unit while also healing individuals who are engaged or planning a marriage.

By addressing the reasons that contribute to divorce, it seeks to develop and maintain a state of family cohesion in society while reducing divorce rates and understanding its causes.

The Shura Council also formed an interim committee to study reasons behind the overall general increase in divorce rates and submit its report back to the council.

Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim emphasised the importance of the family as the fundamental pillar of society during the meeting.

Qatari law seeks to safeguard the family, support its composition, fortify its relationships, and protect maternity, infancy, and old age, Al Ghanim said.

Qatar’s divorce rates

While numbers declined in February, official figures showed a surge in divorce cases between 2020 and 2021.

In May 2021, Qatar saw an almost 88% increase in divorce rates in comparison to the same period in 2020, per data available on PSA.

The country at the time saw the highest divorce rate in September of 2020, reporting 230 divorce cases in just one month. Seven months later, 149 divorce cases were reported.

PSA said the difference in numbers can be attributed to the delay in registration due to Covid-19 during 2020, a time where other countries witnessed a significant surge in the number of divorces.

This was seen in the United States, China, Britain and Sweden.

PSA data, cited by QNA, shows that 42% of divorces among Qataris occur during the first year of marriage, with a 58% rise within four years.

A 2016 study from the University of Washington found that divorces usually spike after couples spend longer periods of time together, especially after summertime and holidays.