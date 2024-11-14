No plans? Here are the top events in Doha this weekend

With the outdoor market season kicking off in Doha, here’s a roundup of exciting activities to check out this weekend.

For those seeking activities and destinations, Doha News has compiled a list of five must-see events and places you don’t want to miss.

1. Torba Farmer’s Market 2024

Source: Torba Market

The wait is over! Torba Farmer’s Market will return for its 2024 season on Saturday. Enjoy the best of Doha’s November weather while exploring a diverse range of all your favourite artisan goods, food stalls and fresh produce.

This season, Torba Farmer’s Market has partnered up with Mahaseel to bring visitors local produce to the market’s farm section.

Pets are allowed from 8am to 3pm, so visitors can bring their furry friends to enjoy the colourful vibes at this seasonal market.

Time: Every Saturday from 8am to 9pm.

Location: Education City – Gate 7, Torba Farmers Market

2. Doha Festive Market

Source: Doha Golf Club

If you’re feeling a little festive, you’re in luck. The Doha Festive Market will be returning this Saturday for a weekend of family friendly fun.

Expect to find handmade niche crafts, baked goods, jewellery, accessories, and more from up to 80 vendors and small businesses at the lush Doha Golf Club.

The admission fee will be QAR 25 for adults and free for kids under the age of 12.

The market will also feature bouncy castles, face painting, henna, workshops and a live magic show for the little ones! Prebook your tickets on Doha Golf Club’s website.

Time: 10:00am – 05:00pm

3. Chaumet and Nature Exhibition

Source: M7

The Chaumet & Nature exhibition brings visitors a unique experience through unveiling the wonders of nature.

In collaboration with Qatar Museums, M7 and Qatar Creates, the Chaumet & Nature exhibition has more than 100 exquisite jewels on display from Chaumet’s iconic collection alongside treasures from Qatar Museums.

This is the first-ever high jewellery exhibition of its kind in Qatar – an unmissable opportunity to experience the art of fine jewellery like never before!

Location: M7 – Gallery 3, Msheireb Downtown Doha

4. Tegahwa Exhibition: A Celebration of Coffee Culture

Source: Al Hazm



Coffee lovers unite! Don’t miss out on the second edition of the Tegahwa exhibition being held at Qatar’s luxurious Al Hazm Mall.

The exhibition is an extraordinary celebration of the richness of coffee culture and craftsmanship, bringing in the finest coffee products from famous brands and artisans all into an elevated and surely caffeinated experience.

Date: November 14 – 22

Time: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday: 2:00pm – 11:00pm

5. Animated Vol.1 (Remastered)

Source: Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra

Anime fans, rejoice! Get ready to experience nostalgia inducing soundtracks like no other. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is offering an trip down memory lane conducted by Giovanni Pasini titled “Animated Vol.1”.

This performance will bring an excited lineup of iconic anime music live on stage by talented performers, a treat for cosplayers and geeks across Qatar starting Friday.

Book your tickets for the third edition of Animated online at UEvents.

Date: Friday, November 15

Time: 2:00pm – 11:00pm