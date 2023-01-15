No official move to Saudi Arabia offered to Messi, expert says

Recent reports suggest the Argentina superstar has been offered $300m to make a move to the Middle East

World Cup champion and Paris Saint-German forward Lionel Messi has yet to be pursued by Saudi Arabia, according to a top Spanish football expert, who said the footballer would not consider such a move.

Messi had been rumoured to be in talks with Saudi’s Al Hilal just weeks after the team’s rivals, Al Nassr FC, signed with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. However, such speculation has been shut down by expert Guillem Balague.

“There hasn’t been an offer [from Al Hilal],” the regular pundit on Sky Sports’ said.

“PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris. Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe,” Balague added.

“He is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, he is still in the Champions League, he has big targets after winning the World Cup. Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn’t existed.”

With his French contract set to release this June, the 35-year-old has been shrouded in several rumours about his future.

However, one evidently true rumour is that the Parisians wish to extend Messi’s stay with the club.

Earlier this month, Coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that contract extension talks with Messi are underway,

“There are discussions the management of the club have exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension – I don’t know at what stage it is at. Leo seems to me happy to be in Paris,” the French coach said.

Returning to club football after winning the World Cup, it is seen that the footballer is comfortable with his time at PSG.

No official talks have linked Messi to Middle Eastern clubs, as MLS and Barcelona are the only destinations that seem publicly desirable by the Argentine.

The Inter Miami side is reportedly still confident of landing Argentina’s World Cup hero this summer.

Just recently, Inter Miami Coach Phil Neville communicated that Messi is still on his team’s radar.

“For us, the landscape’s not changed at all,” the English manager said.

“With any deal for any DP of the level you’re talking about is complicated, it takes time. Rest assured we’re working every second of every day to bring in the best players, and I think he’s [Lionel Messi] one of the best.”

“It can happen. If Messi comes, I’ll be really happy. Imagine working with Messi. Why not?”