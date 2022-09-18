No intention to lose: 3 draws in seventh week of Qatar Stars League

All the highlights from the seventh week of the Qatar Stars League.

As the QNB Stars League tournament wrapped up for a break, the seventh week concluded with drama, seeing 15 goals with three of the six games ending in draws.

Al Wakrah climbed up to second place on the league table, following a 2-1 defeat against Al Sadd.

The Blue Waves were led to victory by Gelson Dala, who continued his record by scoring two goals in the second half.

The Al Wakrah forward’s performance this season has been nothing short of extraordinary, as he has been the man of the hour for his team on many nail-biting occasions.

Dala has netted a total of eight goals so far this season, becoming the league’s top scorer.

Al Sadd’s lone point came off a penalty from Spanish midfielder, Santi Cazorla.

Al Sailiya dominated the first half against Al Duhail as Carlos Strandberg put his team ahead with a slick goal in the bottom right corner of their opponent’s box.

Al Duhail bounced back as Nasser Al Yazidi struck a late equalizer in the 82nd minute, but the draw led the Red Knights to drop to third place.

Al Gharafa earned their victory against Al Markhiya in a 2-1 game, a much needed win after an inconsistent league performance.

Yacine Brahimi and Ishak Belfodil paired up in the second half to secure their team’s win after Al Markhiya’s Driss Fettouhi hit the net early in the match.

Al Markhiya dropped from seventh to eighth on the leaderboard tying at only 8 points.

Al Rayyan continued their losing streak, as opponent’s Qatar SC claimed a 1-0 victory.

Having suffered a loss in every game so far, Al Rayyan is expected to restructure during the long break.

Al Arabi still clenches on to the top spot, after finishing at the break with 16 points.