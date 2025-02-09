Night run, triathlon and family-friendly activations: National Sports Day 2025

There will be plenty — something for everyone — this Qatar National Sports Day, from Aspire Zone, Lusail Boulevard to Education City.

Qatar’s national occasion, originally established to promote healthy lifestyle, the Sports Day, is soon approaching, with a deck of activity lined up across the capital and beyond.

As February 11 fast approaches, here are some events that might be worth attending as Doha prepares to get sporty:

Night run and drone show at Msheireb Downtown

Further cementing its status as a tech-embedded, smart and sustainable city, Msheireb will be hosting sports activities not only during the day, but in the evening too, with Visit Qatar’s night run scheduled to go around its contemporary architecture-etched streets.

The 3.4 kilometer-long run will start from the iconic M7 building at 5:50 pm, and the registration is free here.

The day activations will start at 8 am and will go all the way till 4 pm. There will be a sports village at Barahat Msheireb, which will host a bunch of virtual as well as real-world games for everyone to enjoy. The evening will then see a drone show, complimenting the high-tech activations present throughout the afternoon.

(Photo/ Visit Qatar)

Qatar Olympic Committee’s inaugural marathon

One of the major attractions of National Sports Day 2025 will undoubtedly be the inaugural QOC Half Marathon.

Set to start from the Lusail Boulevard, the races will be held across four main categories. The 21 kilometres-long Half Marathon, will simultaneously be accompanied by shorter distances of 10 km, 5 km, and 1 km fun run.

The fun run, like the Ooredoo Doha Marathon that took place last month, will be open to children aged 6 to 14 years.

🏆✨ جوائز سباق اللجنة الأولمبية القطرية للنصف ماراثون 2025! ✨🏆



ترقبوا لحظة التوويج! 🏅💪

المراكز الأولى تنتظر أبطالنا، مع جوائز مميزة تعكس روح التحدي والإنجاز! 🔥🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️



✨🏆QOC Half Marathon Prizes 2025✨🏆



Be ready for the moments of victory!🏅💪



The Podium awaits you. ⏳🥇 pic.twitter.com/JtL9leo2zX — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) February 7, 2025

A diverse celebration at Education City

Education City is the place to be on February 11 as an array of activities, including specific ones tailored to specific groups, are set to be hosted.

The city will be made car-free on the day and will host everything from family-friendly activities to endurance tests and ladies-only fitness challenges.

The Education City run, mountain bike trail race, and triathlon– featuring swimming, cycling and running– will be organised across the state-of-the-art facilities spanning its premises.

(Photo/ Tri Club Doha)

The Education City stadium, one of the mainstays of the FIFA World Cup 2022, will also host activities in association with the Qatar Sports For All initiative as well as the Qatar Foundation.

There will be something for everyone, everywhere from Oxygen Park to indoor venues at the Education City, throughout the day. More details on Education City’s Sports Day activities and events can be found on the landing page here.

Sports Day splash with Qatar Swimming Association

Among the sporting bodies organising specialised events on National Sports Day is the Qatar Swimming Association, with an exciting line-up of water-based activations during the day.

From water polo and diving to generic swimming — enthusiasts can join the splash by registering here, free of charge.

The Hamad Aquatic Center, home to various international aquatic events that Doha has been home to in recent years, will host the fun event from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Water Polo. (Photo/ Qatar Swimming Association)

Aspire Zone’s multi-sport day

Some of the world’s finest sporting facilities will also be busy in this year’s National Sports Day as the Aspire Zone is hosting multiple sporting activations throughout its premises.

Sports such as golf, volleyball, and basketball will be accompanied by parachuting as well as physical strengthening training from 10 am to 1 pm across the Sports City.

Futher details of the activities, all of which are open to the public to participate and observe can be found here.

The Aspire Park and the torch in Aspire Zone. (Photo/ Aspire Zone)

Community activities at Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port will continue its streak of organising vibrant event, hosting health, fitness and community activities this National Sports Day.

In addition to family-friendly games and competitions across its parks, there will be open water activities, interactive workshops and demonstrations through out the day, suitable for people of all ages.

Visitors can also observe Qatar’s national sailing and rowing team in action as an opening training session will take place in the open water area, abreast the port.

(Photo/ Old Doha Port)

Other activations across Doha

Continuing the tradition of hosting an eventful day Sports Day, Katara Cultural Village will also host family-friendly activations, details of which can be found here.

In addition, Qatar University will host activities for its staff, faculty, students and alumni in its premises. There will be plenty of company-level initiatives and private events throughout Doha on February 11.