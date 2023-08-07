Mbappe to be benched for opening Ligue 1 match amid PSG contract standoff

The 24-year-old was put up for sale by PSG in July and left out of the club’s tour squad.

Kylian Mbappe will not return to training with Paris Saint-Germain anytime soon despite the squad’s return from the club’s pre-season tour, and is expected to remain on the sidelines ahead of the season opener, according to reports.

Athletic journalist, Mario Cortegana said the Parisians hope the pressure from the club’s fans will change Mbappe’s position about wanting to leave for free.

“Mbappé will not be training with the group on Monday nor will he be called up for the first Ligue 1 match. PSG maintains its position of selling or renewing and even claims that there has been a recent offer for renewal with the inclusion of a release clause,” the journalist said in a tweet.

PSG’s 2023-2024 season will kick off on 12 August under new coach Luis Enrique with a game against Lorient.

As of now, Mbappe has remained sidelined from the team and has been stripped from the official website since being put up on sale in July.

Held in a tug-of-war with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe has no intention of renewing his contract despite being offered a deal that would include a guarantee allowing him to leave for Real Madrid next year.

Madrid has been widely rumoured as the 24-year-old’s preferred next destination, with reports suggesting that the Spanish giants already have an agreement in place to sign him once he becomes a free agent.

Despite performing at the peak of his career, Mbappe has continued to train with a secondary group of players who are not seen as part of the PSG plans this season.

PSG ink deal with Goncalo Ramos

Amid uncertainty with their striker, PSG has agreed a deal with Benfica for the signing of striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old will join PSG on a one-year loan deal, with the obligatory option to buy for €65 million, plus €15m in add-ons.

Ramos caught the attention of clubs in his last season with Benfica, in which he scored 27 goals and added 12 assists in 47 appearances as the club lifted their 38th league title.

At Qatar’s World Cup, Ramos scored a hat trick for Portugal as the team dominated against Switzerland 6-1 in their last-16 match at the Lusail Stadium.

So far, Ramos will be the ninth signing of the summer for PSG as the club has inked the talents of Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernandez,Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Xavi Simons, and Arnau Tenas.