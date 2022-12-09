Brazil boss Tite steps down after World Cup exit

Brazil national squad manager Tite has confirmed he will step down following his team’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

The 61-year-old has said prior to the tournament that he would be leaving his role regardless of how his team fared in Qatar.

“It’s very difficult,” Tite said after Friday evening’s game, in which Brazil lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

“The cycle ended and I said that one and a half years ago. I needed to have the full cycle and now I have the full cycle and have followed the moments.”

Tite became Brazil manager in 2016 and went on to win the Copa America in 2019. However, the top international prize has eluded him, with Brazil having been eliminated in two World Cup quarter-finals during his tenure.

Under his watch, Brazil won 61 games of 81 games, with seven defeats.

‘Painful defeat’

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar after initially taking a 1-0 lead in the first minutes of extra time.

Croatia then scored at 117 minutes in, leading the two sides to a penalty shootout in which Brazil star forward Neymar missed out on a chance to shoot for his team.

“Neymar would take the fifth and decisive penalty, which puts more pressure on the better player,” Tite said after the game.

“It was a painful defeat, but I’m at peace with myself. It’s the end of the cycle,” he added.