Newly named Expo Stars League kicks off with Al Wakrah dominating Muaither SC

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has renamed the competition to Expo Stars League, just months ahead of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

The 2023-2024 Expo Stars League season kicked off with a stunning performance by Al Wakrah, who dominated their opener with a 3-0 win over Muaither at Al Janoub Stadium.

Algerian star Mohamed Benyettou earned the first goal of the season for the Blue Waves at the 44th-minute mark, tapping in the ball as Muaither’s keeper Ivanildo Rodrigues failed to respond.

🇩🇿⚽️ GOAL MOHAMED BENYETTOU !



The Algerian striker scores the first goal of the 2023-23 Qatari league season with the simplest of tap-ins



More to come @MohamedBenyett8 💪pic.twitter.com/PMmkNd7eo6 — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) August 16, 2023

Dominating the match with more than half of the ball possession, Al Wakrah’s Ayoub Assal struck a double to finish off the game in style.

Ahead of the game, Muaither was expected to be a frail contender against Al Wakrah as the side was recently promoted from the second-division league after winning the season last year.

On the other side of the city, Al Shamal nabbed a dramatic 1-1 draw against Al Arabi at their opener in Al Thumama Stadium.

Al Shamal came into the game with countless mistakes that notably included an own goal from Matias Nani in the 29th minute.

Despite the tough start, Al Shamal managed to rescue themselves minutes before the clock ran out.

Jordan’s Ali Olwan levelled the playing field by striking a scampered goal at the stoppage time (90+2′).