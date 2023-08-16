PSG’s Diallo joins Qatar’s Al-Arabi in latest wave of global talents to Gulf region

The Senegal defender has won two Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, and a League Cup with the Parisians.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo has inked a four-year deal after Qatar’s Al-Arabi paid a 15 million euros ($16.35 million) transfer fee, according to French media reports.

“Out of sight, but close to my heart. I’ll always be a Parisian and grateful to have worn this shirt,” the Franco-Senegalese footballer said in a statement on PSG’s website.

The terms of the deal of 2021 African Cup of Nations winner’s contract have yet to be publicised, but his transfer is part of an extensive spending spree by Al-Arabi.

The addition of the 27-year-old marks the ninth signing for the Qatari club, which has lured the talents of several foreign players, including the likes of Syria’s Omar Al Somah and Spain’s Simo.

Diallo joins the Qatar Stars League (QSL) after playing 75 games for PSG in all competitions since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The former France under-21 captain proved to be a pivotal defender for Senegal in their campaign to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

With the QSL kicking off on Thursday, Al Arabi looks to rise past second place, standing behind crowned champions Al Duhail.

Despite falling from grace, Al-Arabi still has a trophy case of household titles. The club has won seven league titles, eight Emir of Qatar Cups, one Qatar Crown Prince Cup, and six Qatar Sheikh Jassem Cups.

The latest signing comes as Saudi Pro League teams have made historic headlines this summer season, including most recently PSG’s Neymar signing with Al Hilal.

On the other side of the border, Qatar is slowly stepping up its league through several rule changes and trials. The league recently relocated training camps to countries abroad and has steadily expanded the presence of foreign players.