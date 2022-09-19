New eco-friendly transport: Karwa’s green plan

Qatar has taken one step closer to achieving its goal of reducing a huge portion of its carbon emissions by 2030, here’s how.

The Gulf nation has succeeded in converting 25% of its fleet of public transportation vehicles to an eco-friendly mode to ensure a more sustainable future, authorities have announced.

In 2020, Qatar set a goal to electrify 25% of its fleet of public transit buses by 2022 in order to reduce harmful carbon emissions from buses by 2030.

Several plans have also been put in motion to take a closer step towards a greener-initiatives, including progressively switching to electric on public buses, government school buses and feeder buses, Doha Metro revealed.

“We have crossed the target of converting 25% of the public transportation into eco-friendly mode. The public and school transportation will be completely eco-friendly by 2030,” said the Minister of Transport, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti during a media talk recently.

Greener taxis

Mowasalat (Karwa) declared in May of this year that all Karwa municipal taxis will be replaced with hybrid electric eco-vehicles in line with the country’s sustainability plan.

The cars use a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain that combines an electric motor and a highly effective, low-emission fuel engine. The vehicle is powered by electricity when it is starting, stopping or driving slowly.

In addition, a total of eight bus stations with electric charging stations will be entirely run by Mowasalat (Karwa) at Al Sudan, the Industrial Area, Al Wakra, the Education City, Lusail, Gharrafa, and Msheireb.

The West Bay Central Bus Station is set to open for business in November 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will mark the first time that electric mass transport buses have been employed at a major event.

The latest efforts reflect Qatar’s dedication to the use of sustainable energy for transportation globally and support the country’s aim to stage a world-class event that is carbon neutral, Mowaslat stated.

In addition to public transportation, initiatives are being made to encourage private automobile owners to be environmentally friendly.

30 quick electric car charging stations have been installed throughout the nation by Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

“So far, we have completed installation of 30 fast electric car charging stations in first half of 2021. We aim to expand the network to 600 to 1,000 fast charging stations by 2025,” said Mohammed Al Sharshani, Head of Sustainable Transportation Unit at Kahramaa.

2,000 new taxi additions

Fox Transport and Karwa Technologies have recently partnered to offer a new economy service called “Karwa-Fox.”

Set to be provided through the Karwa Taxi App soon, the service will make it simple for customers to book affordable transportation on the spot. As part of the deal, Fox Transport will provide more than 2,000 additional vehicles throughout Qatar, which will be significantly aid movement during the World Cup.

The new economy service is intended to satisfy the needs of Karwa users who are more concerned about costs while still providing dependable transportation that is of high quality and safety.

Professional drivers will run the cars, the organisation explained, and will enjoy favourable working circumstances, regular training opportunities and a strong support system.

“Through this partnership with Fox Transport, we will serve a larger segment of passengers. And we will ensure that all vehicles meet Karwa standards in terms of safety, cleanliness, maintenance, and 24/7 customer support,” said Ahmed Al Muftah, Chairman of Karwa Technologies.

“Such partnerships help to promote shared transport models and achieve sustainable transportation in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”