New round of Gaza ceasefire talks to take place in Doha on Thursday: reports

A new round of Gaza ceasefire and captives release talks is reportedly taking place in Qatar on Thursday with the attendance of officials from Egypt, the United States and Israel, following a separate meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.

Al-Araby TV reported the latest developments on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One source told the broadcaster that an Israeli security delegation, including representatives from Mossad, will head to Egypt on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he decided to send a negotiation team on Thursday, without disclosing the talks’ location. The decision came after “an in-depth discussion” that he held “with the hostage negotiation team and senior security establishment officials.”

The talks would also come after numerous rounds of negotiations that took place both in Qatar and Egypt over the past couple of weeks after Hamas sent mediating countries, Qatar and Egypt, an amended proposal on July 3.

Reports on July 9 then said a meeting was scheduled to take place at the time in Doha between officials from Qatar, the U.S., Egypt and Israel. On the same day, a high-level Egyptian source told Al-Qahera News that Israel and Hamas agreed “on many points.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled since the expiration of last year’s week-long truce, mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

The truce resulted in the release of 109 Israeli captives out of 251 held by Hamas and 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, some of whom have since been re-arrested by Israeli forces.

Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out massacres across the Gaza Strip since the truce expired, killing more than 39,000 people total, mainly women and children.

Netanyahu has also maintained his rejection of a complete ceasefire and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza while vowing to eliminate Hamas—an objective that many analysts say is not realistic.

In a major development on Tuesday, 14 Palestinian factions, including rivals Fatah and Hamas, signed the “unity declaration” in Beijing, agreeing to jointly govern Gaza under an “interim national reconciliation government” following the end of the Israeli war.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C. where he will be addressing Congress on Wednesday. Dozens of protesters against Israel’s war in Gaza already flooded the Cannon Building on Tuesday, and some were arrested by Capitol Police.

Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, the protesters wore red T-shirts with the slogan “Not In Our Name” while chanting “Let Gaza Live!” According to the Associated Press, other protests are planned on Wednesday ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

A U.S. official had told AP on Monday that Netanyahu will separately meet President Joe Biden at the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will later meet Netanyahu on Friday.

An aide to Harris said on Monday that she will likely focus on the civilian toll from the war in Gaza while maintaining her support for Israel.

The U.S. has militarily backed Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which South Africa had accused as a genocide, under the pretext of its right to self-defence—despite the majority of those killed being civilians.

Numerous investigations, including one by Amnesty International, have found the U.S. complicit in the war in the besieged enclave. The U.S. has previously used its veto power to block at least three United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Amnesty warned of U.S. complicity in war crimes in Gaza by enabling the unlawful use of American-made weapons, saying “enough is enough.” The watchdog called “on states to immediately impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.”

“The U.S. government has been presented with ample evidence from experts around the world that the U.S.-origin arms have been used in war crimes and unlawful killings by the Israeli government,” Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, explained.

O’Brien added that Biden “must know that continued weapons transfers will lead to an even bigger unmitigated, and unlawful, disaster.”

In a separate statement on the same day, Palestine’s presidential spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that it is “high time” for the U.S. administration and Congress to press Netanyahu to immediately stop the war.

“There is a limited opportunity, though it remains fleeting, and it is up to the U.S. administration and Congress to seize it to halt the war,” he said.