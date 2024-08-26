New Qatar envoy meets Afghan Deputy Prime Minister

The recently appointed Qatari Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul has met with several Afghan officials to discuss strengthening ties across various sectors as the country recovers from recent flooding.



Qatari Chargé d’affaires at the Qatari embassy in Kabul, Mirdef Alqashouti has met with the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Afghan state media reported that Kabir underscored his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Doha within the economic, political, educational, industrial and investment fields.

For his part, the recently appointed Qatari diplomat to Kabul relayed Qatar’s commitment to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

This follows an earlier meeting held on Saturday between Alqashouti and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), where it expressed that it seeks further assistance from Qatar.

Sheikh al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, ARCS Acting President, said to the Qatari diplomat that the request for further assistance is “to assist those in need and affected by recent events”.



Afghanistan has been beset by deadly floods in the past months.



Heavy windstorms, rains and flash flooding from July that ravaged the country’s East, North East, Central and Southern regions have killed at least 138 people, destroyed at least 204 homes and impacted at least 929 households, an International Organization for Migration assessment from August 5 reports.



In response to earlier flooding, in May, the Qatar Red Crescent Society worked cooperatively with ARCS and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation to distribute thousands of food packages and blankets to Afghans in the country’s northern provinces to alleviate their suffering.

Culture and aid

Qatar’s Alqashouti also recently met the Afghan Minister of Information and Culture.



Last Wednesday, the Bakhtar News Agency reported Minister Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa discussed with the Qatari official Afghanistan’s interest in Qatari cooperation to contribute to showcasing Afghan monuments. The report added that Khairkhwa highlighted that Qatar should spearhead training seminar initiatives for Afghan youth.



In response, Alqashouti praised the progress made under the Islamic Emirate, confirmed Qatar’s support for these cultural initiatives, and acknowledged the improvements in security and peace.



Following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has faced economic collapse, widespread poverty and a deteriorating healthcare system.



The regime change, international sanctions and reduced foreign aid have plunged Afghanistan into economic instability.



Poverty rates have soared, leaving many families struggling to meet basic needs, while the healthcare system is critically under-resourced. According to the United Nations Development Programme, 85 percent of the Afghan population lives on less than one dollar a day. Women face severe restrictions on education and employment.



Recent crises, including a devastating earthquake in Herat that caused extensive damage and loss, have exacerbated food insecurity and worsened existing hardships. The Afghan people are enduring immense challenges, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian aid and global support.



In response to the escalating humanitarian needs, Qatar’s Ministry of State for Foreign Affairs announced a significant pledge of USD 25 million in 2022 to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan. This contribution aims to address the urgent needs exacerbated by prolonged conflict, droughts, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Qatar’s role as a mediator and international partner has been pivotal. The Gulf state has actively engaged in diplomacy, hosting discussions with key stakeholders, including the Afghan caretaker government, the United Nations, and other international partners.

The goal remains to foster sustainable peace and improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.