New FIFA intelligence tool could allow fans to predict team performance in World Cup

FIFA will provide cutting-edge insights, metrics and performance data to provide better understanding of football.

FIFA announced on Friday that for the first time during the World Cup, it will use an enhanced football intelligence service to share in-depth match data, modern graphics and video performance from the tournament’s history with fans and participating teams.

The service, led by FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger – and developed by FIFA’s High Performance team, will provide insight into 11 metrics such as expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

“Every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics,” FIFA said.

“These new statistics will enable an analysis not only of what happens on the ball but also the movements and interactions around and off the ball for teams and players when they are both in and out of possession.”

FIFA has also set up a specialist coaching website to provide detailed video explanations on each metric.

Former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger said making the data readily available aimed to help “everyone to better understand the game.”

“Enhanced football intelligence will be our blueprint for how we analyse football in the future,” he added.

FIFA also recently launched a new ticketing application for fans attending the upcoming World Cup.

The application will allow fans to access tickets easily, change their personal information, and more importantly, enable guests of ticket holders to be changed.

Both the Hayya card and the FIFA application will be required to enter any stadium during the football tournament. The new application can be found on Google Play and App Store under the name FIFA World Cup 2022™ Tickets.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to begin on 20 November and will accommodate an anticipated 1.5 million visitors at the region’s first-ever World Cup.