Qatar’s first ever World Cup squad announced

Almoez Ali, Qatar’s all-time leading scorer will be spearheading the attack for the World Cup hosts.

Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez has finalised his 26-man World Cup roster, all of whom are home-based players, led by the attacking trio of Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos.

After the opening ceremony, Qatar will play in its first World Cup game against Ecuador on 20 November.

FIFA will host only one game on the first day the worldwide spectacle, scheduled at 16:00 GMT, Al Bayt Stadium.

Along with Qatar and Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands will compete for a spot in the Group A playoffs. On 25 November, the Maroons will play the Lions of Teranga at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

On 29 November, Qatar will compete against the Netherlands at Al Bayt Stadium.

The announcement we were waiting for ⏳😍



Introducing.. Felix Sanchez’s Qatar national team squad for the 2022 World Cup 🏆



These are our heroes. And now, it's our TIME 💪🇶🇦#AllForAlAnnabi#ForTheLoveOfQatar pic.twitter.com/0ahwdE6L9p — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) November 11, 2022

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Saad Alsheeb – Al Sadd

Meshaal Barsham – Al Sadd

Yousef Hassan – Al Gharafa

Defenders

Pedro Miguel – Al Sadd

Musaab Khidir – Al Sadd

Tarek Salman – Al Sadd

Bassam Al-Rawi – Al Duhail

Boualem Khoukhi – Al Sadd

Abdelkarim Hassan – Al Sadd

Homam Ahmed – Al Gharafa

Jassem Gaber – Al Arabi

Midfielders

Ali Asad – Al Sadd

Assim Modibo – Al Duhail

Mohammed Waad – Al Sadd

Salem Al-Hajri – Al Sadd

Moustafa Tarek – Al Sadd

Karim Boudiaf – Al Duhail

Abdelaziz Hatim – Al Rayyan

Ismail Mohamad – Al Duhail

Forwards