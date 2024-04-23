Nestlé adds more sugar to baby food in lower-income countries: report



Investigation reveals Nestlé’s significant sugar content discrepancies in baby food across different markets, sparking calls for regulatory action and raising concerns over infant nutrition standards.

Nestlé is facing scrutiny after a recent report exposed stark differences in sugar content between its baby food products sold in lower- and middle-income countries and those in more prosperous markets.

The investigation, conducted by Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), revealed that while Nestlé’s offerings in Europe often contained no added sugar, products in regions like Thailand, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, and Bangladesh contained up to 7.3 grams per serving.

The report, which utilised data from Euromonitor, highlighted Nestlé’s popular baby food brands Cerelac instant cereal and Nido powdered milk.

These products, which collectively amassed over $2.5 billion in sales in 2022, showcased significant discrepancies in sugar content across different markets.

In lower-income countries, Cerelac boasted up to six grams of added sugar per serving, contrasting sharply with zero-sugar versions found in the United Kingdom and Germany.

On average, Cerelac contained around four grams of sugar per serving in less developing countries, with the Philippines recording the highest amount at 7.3 grams per serving.

In several countries, including the Philippines, Nigeria, Senegal, Vietnam and Pakistan, sugar content was not even disclosed on the packaging.

Nestlé defended the variations, citing factors like local regulations and ingredient availability. It said that the decision depended on “several factors, including regulations and availability of local ingredients, which can result in offerings with lower or no-added sugars.”

However, Public Eye researchers Laurent Gaberell and Manuel Abebe criticised the company’s stance, noting consumer pressure had led to the removal of added sugar in European markets.

“In European countries, consumer pressure has driven Nestlé to remove added sugar from their baby food products,” Gaberell and Abebe penned to The Washington Post.

“We regret that the company has nevertheless decided to continue adding sugar in lower-income countries.”

Similar trends were observed in Nido products, though to a lesser extent, with an average of two grams of added sugar per serving.

However, Panama topped the charts with 5.3 grams per serving.

“Nestlé itself advises to avoid any added sugar at that age,” Gaberell and Abebe added.

On its Brazilian website, Nestlé even suggests that it is best for children to steer clear of consuming added sugar during their early years.

The debate extends beyond Nestlé, as health authorities globally recommend avoiding added sugars in infant diets.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization advise against feeding children under two years of age foods with added sugars.

In response to the report, calls for action have emerged from various places.

Indian authorities have initiated investigations, while Bangladesh is exploring regulatory measures.

In the Philippines, pending legislation aims to ban added sugar in baby food, with support from the Department of Health voiced on Friday.

UNICEF has urged governments to regulate infant food nutrition, advocating against added sugars and deceptive marketing.

Nestlé has pledged to reduce added sugars by 11 percent in its infant cereals globally and phase them out from its growing-up milk range.

However, the Public Eye maintains that added sugar “leads babies to develop a preference for overly sweet foods, setting them up for a lifelong diet of highly processed foods.”