Need a break? Five destinations to consider for your next summer vacation

Whether you’re dreaming of far-flung places or close-distance favourites, Doha News is here to inspire your 2022 dream trips into reality.

With summer making an entry, it is time to start planning your next adventure away from the harsh Qatar weather.

Identifying the best destination for your next vacation in 2022 is nothing short of special after two years of border closure, flight cancellations and infuriating travel restrictions.

Now, with many countries lifting their vigorous list of requirements, there is no better time to mark special destinations off the bucket list.

Doha News has compiled a list of cities that many travellers are eyeing for their post-pandemic break.

From budget-friendly to luxurious places, we have you covered with several options to choose from, depending on your mood.

Without further ado, we present:

Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique

Banyan Tree resort

Contrary to public belief, African countries have way more to offer than extraordinary wild safaris.

The continent has absolutely stunning beaches for all those looking for clear, crystal waters with unique snorkeling experiences away from the well-known, traditional summer destinations.

Located off the coast of Mozambique, Ilha Caldeira is a gem for all travel enthusiasts, and should definitely be on your bucket list if you are an ocean junkie.

The ‘paradise on earth’ destination has an epic marine life, with stunning views and lashings of luxury.

The archipelago is home to a diverse range of sea creatures, from endangered turtles to hundreds of reef fish species, and is part of Africa’s largest protected marine zone.

The private island is home to the brand-new Banyan Tree resort, which has 40 private pool villas that are completely solar-powered, not to mention a fish market with a full ocean view, spa, world-class diving and a plethora of activities to do.

Kyushu, Japan

Escape.com

Less than a two-hour plane ride from Tokyo lies Kyushu, Japan’s biggest island in the southwest.

The subtropical destination is famous for its active volcanos and natural hot spring.

The destination has long, golden beaches that house some of Japan’s best snorkelling and scuba diving spots.

The country’s most active volcano, Mt. Aso, provides the island with the most relaxing myriad of natural hot springs, many with a sea view. Travellers can find a wide range of accommodations with hot springs, luxury beachfront villas – or even both!

For all those not into heavy research, check out Hirado Castle, which has recently been restored and renovated for visitors.

Savannah, Georgia

[testmaxprep.com]

This one is for all the history enthusiasts.

Savannah, a coastal Georgia city in the United States, is known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages and antebellum architecture.

Its old quarter is full of cobblestoned squares and parks, such as Forsyth Park, which is shaded by Spanish moss-covered oak trees.

The destination also has beautiful coastal landscapes, well-preserved architecture and vibrant history for a rich, rendering it an interesting exploring trip.

Fun fact: Savannah was actually a Christmas gift to President Lincoln in the Civil War, and hosts the first black church in the United States.

Jebel Akhdar, Oman

[Remote lands]

Now for the hiking and adrenaline rush junkies.

The Jebel Akhdar, which translates to the ‘Green Mountain’ in Arabic, is a mountain range in Oman’s Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate. It reaches a height of 2,980 meters and encircles the Saiq Plateau, which is 2,000 metres above sea level.

Unlike its name, the region is a primarily limestone and contains the highest point in the entire country of Oman.

A two-hour drive from the capital, the protected area is the perfect spot for hiking, thanks to its beautiful terraces and even spot trees laden with fruit. The cool weather as also a bonus.

If you find yourself there, don’t forget to try the spot’s unique pomegranates and roses. The red fruit in Jebel Akhdar is considered the best in the world for its quality and sweet, juicy taste.

The best part? Oman is less than a 2-hour flight from Doha, making it an ideal for a quick gate-away. It is also only a 10-hour drive for those who want a nice road trip.

Masai Mara, Kenya

maasaimarakenyapark

Nothing is more astonishing than seeing wild animals roam around in their natural habitat, and right in front of your eyes.

Located along the Tanzanian border, Maasai Mara National Reserve is an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya.

The spot is one of the most famous and important wildlife conservation and wilderness areas in Africa.

It is famous for its exceptional population of lions, African leopards, cheetahs and the African bush elephant. If you are looking to see the big five in your safari trip (African elephant, lion, leopard, Cape buffalo and rhinoceros), Maasai Mara should definitely be at the top of your list.

The conservation’s best months to visit are from June to October when you can expect pleasant temperatures, warm and dry weather, and mostly clear blue skies above.

If you plan to visit between August and October, you will get the chance to witness the renowned wildebeest migration, possibly the world’s most breathtaking wildlife display as the animals migrant from Tanzania to Kenya.

Aside the wildlife, visitors can also meet Kenya’s famous tribe, the Maasai, and learn about their ways of living, experience their traditions and buy hand-made accessories made by the tribal women.

The reservation also houses a wide range of accommodation, from budget-friendly camps to the most luxurious safari experience you can look for.