Need a beach day? Here are 15 spots to check out in Qatar

Qatar now boasts 15 beaches to accommodate visitors and residents alike, the Ministry of Municipality announced, pointing to a range of newly developed as well as recently-renovated hot spots.

The beaches are Fuwairt Beach, Al Maroona Beach, Arida Beach, Al Ferkiah Beach, Simaisma Beach, Al Wakra Beach, Sealine Beach, Al Adaid Beach, Al Mamlaha Beach (exclusive for women), Al Ghariya Beach, Zikrit Beach, Dukhan Beach, Umm Bab Beach, Al Kharaij Beach (for singles), and Salwa Beach.

عملت وزارة البلدية على تأهيل عدد من الشواطئ بمختلف البلديات:

* شاطئ الوكرة للعائلات

* شاطئ الوكرة العام

* شاطئ سميسمة

* شاطئ الخرايج

* شاطئ صفا الطوق

* شاطئ الفركية

* شاطئ الغارية

* شاطئ سيلين

📍تعرف على مواقعها من خلال الرابط 👇https://t.co/hC4I7PFcJj

The ministry shared a list of the beaches and their locations on its official Twitter account. As part of the renovation project, the beaches have been equipped with walkways, various types of shading structures, permanent toilets, kiosks, barbecue areas, children’s play areas, and volleyball and football grounds.

Furthermore, dedicated walkways have been constructed on specific beaches to provide access to the sea for individuals with special needs. Most beaches also utilise solar energy to power their lighting systems.

The ministry has also issued guidelines for the proper maintenance of the beaches.

Visitors are advised against lighting fires directly on the sand, as this can harm the natural state of the sand and have adverse effects on the environment. Additionally, burying charcoal ash in the sand is discouraged, and visitors are encouraged to maintain cleanliness by disposing of waste in designated garbage containers.

It is also recommended that swimmers wear lifeguard jackets for their safety.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Municipality initially identified 18 beaches for renovation to enhance visitor services last year. In the first phase, eight of these beaches reopened on November 1, prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Among the popular beaches in Qatar, Sealine Beach in Mesaieed stands out as an ideal destination for families and groups of friends. It offers a wide range of activities beyond swimming, such as camel riding, safari tours, and dune bashing, while providing a magnificent setting to witness the sunset.

Al Maroona Beach is renowned as one of Qatar’s most beloved beaches, offering a splendid setting for a day by the sea. Its fine sand and shallow waters make it a must-visit location.

Simaisma Beach boasts soft sand and shallow waters, creating a safe environment for families with children to enjoy leisure time near the water. This serene and pristine beach is perfect for long walks and relaxation under the sun.