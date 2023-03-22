Nasser Al-Attiyah named Qatar Red Crescent Society’s new humanitarian ambassador

Previously Nasser Al-Attiyah was named the First United Nations Global Sport Fund Ambassador.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have inscribed an accord with Nasser al-Attiyah, announcing the Qatari rally driver as their new humanitarian ambassador.

The five-time winner of the Dakar Rally described the calling as a duty and a needed responsibility to the public.

“It is my honour to be a QRCS humanitarian ambassador, supporting its humanitarian operations in Qatar and all over the world,” said al-Attiyah.

“As athletes, it is our duty to stand hand-in-hand with you, offering as much as we can for nothing in return. It is a message that we would like to convey to the public. Everyone would wish to be part of your team, helping people in emergencies,” the 52-year-old added.

The acting secretary-general of QRCS, Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, hailed the superstar as a family member of the institution.

“Welcome Nasser al-Attiyah as a new member of the QRCS family. When we contacted you on a short notice, you did not hesitate to accept our request,” al-Emadi voiced.

“Thank you! You are expected to actively contribute to QRCS’ 45-year humanitarian legacy as a leading organisation that is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Let’s embrace the slogan ‘Humanity First,” the secretary-general added.

The intertwined partnership aims to encourage philanthropy, community service and volunteerism, while shedding light on QRCS’ humanitarian activities around the globe.