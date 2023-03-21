Saleh Saqr football tournament to kick-off in Ramadan

Ramadan sports tournaments in Qatar have been tremendously popular for many decades, marking a colossal football heritage within the region.

The 46th Saleh Saqr Ramadan Football tournament will initiate on the second of Ramadan, with 16 teams set to participate in the annual contest.

Running for more than four decades, this year’s Saleh Saqr edition will branch out and include several outside countries within the region, such as Somalia, Lebanon, Kenya, Mauritania, Sudan, Jordan, Gambia, India, Syria and Yemen.

The tournament is headlined by Saleh Saqr, a former famed player and official within the country.

A 2018 recipient of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) ‘Football for All’ award, Saqr is a hallmark for the country’s renowned footballers.

Representing Qatar SC, Saqr played in the local league at Doha Stadium in the 1970s when football was severely finite in the country, unlike its current status.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency in an interview last year, former Qatari player Mohammed Mubarak al-Mohannadi believes the tournament is vital for the bond between local and regional players.

“There is no doubt that the enormous improvement that has accompanied the organisation of these championships from year to year has gained them a high and large renown. Many former stars have contributed to their development in ways that are rarely seen in other countries,” al-Mohannadi said.

The tournament will come to an end before Eid on the 21st the holy month.