Nakama Charity Market: Where every piece tells a story for Palestine

Nakama, Qatar’s premier Japanese cultural community, has hosted a two-day charity market at Doha’s Education City, bringing together 31 artists to raise funds for Palestine.

The event held from August 23 to 24, was marked by a strong sense of solidarity and a shared commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The market offered a rich array of artistic expressions, from intricate embroidery and bold paintings to handcrafted items, each piece reflecting the spirit and resilience of Palestine.

Visitors engaged directly with art through interactive workshops, including painting sessions and bead jewelry making, making the experience both creative and personal.

A free board game section, organised by Majliss Ashabab, added an element of fun and interaction.

Nakama is Qatar’s premier Japanese cultural community. Source: Doha News

Musical performances by Dana Almeer and Sara Thaib further enriched the event. Almeer, known for her powerful voice, performed songs of resistance that resonated deeply with the audience, carrying a message of hope and defiance.

The Japanese Embassy contributed by showcasing a blend of traditional and modern Japanese art, adding a cultural exchange element to the event.

Dana Almeer, Sara Thaib, and the Japanese ambassador with his wife at the Nakama Charity Market. Source: Doha News

Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Maeda attended the event to show strong solidarity with Palestine and to support the artists who gifted him various artworks, including drawings, stickers, and other creative items.

The market also featured discussions with prominent Qatari artists, Ghada Al-Suwaidi and Jassim Al-Mohannadi, who shared their artistic journeys and connected with attendees.

Nakama extended a special invitation to 100 evacuated Palestinians, offering them free access to the market, meals, and workshops. All proceeds from the event will be donated to support Palestine.

Among the participating artists was Mona Yessen, a Palestinian woman with special needs who presented a diverse range of art, including paintings, jewelry, and crafts.

Mona has lost over 55 family members due to Israeli airstrikes. Despite her personal losses, she continues to create art as a form of resistance and a tribute to her family, expressing her unwavering belief that Palestine will one day be free.

Mona Yessen, a talented Palestinian artist, at the Nakama Charity Market. Source: Doha News

Qatari watercolorist Haya Al-Mohanadi, in an interview with Doha News, expressed her renewed passion for helping Palestine through her art. She reflected on how Palestinians have inspired her to appreciate the important things in life, showing courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Syeda Ritaj, another artist, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing her strong support for Palestine through her art. She described Palestinians as “the pride of the Ummah,” whose strength cannot be destroyed.

Attendees at the event highlighted that the Nakama Charity Market was not just a gathering of art lovers, but a powerful expression of shared “beliefs and hope that freedom for Palestine will prevail, no matter how much Israel tries to suppress it”.