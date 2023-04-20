Mystery of three Egyptians allegedly ‘killed’ in Qatar

Doha News contacted authorities in Qatar for a comment on the matter but was unable to obtain further information or a confirmation of the incident.

Three Egyptian men were allegedly stabbed to death in Qatar on Tuesday by an unknown man whom they hosted at their residence during his trip to the Gulf state.

Social media users from the Egyptian community in Qatar identified the three men as Ali Shabaan and siblings Abdelsalam and Jom’a Mahrous, whose funeral prayers were held at Meisameer cemetery in Doha on Wednesday before their bodies were reportedly sent home to Egypt.

A TikTok video posted on Thursday by an alleged friend appears to show dozens at the funeral of Abdelsalam in Egypt, describing him as a “martyr away from home”.

An earlier video shows three young men together in a moving vehicle and is captioned: “We consider them martyrs with God.”

On Facebook, another social media user claimed: “Among them is a young groom who was going to get married during the Eid holiday.”

Doha News contacted authorities in Qatar for a comment on the matter but was unable to obtain further information or a confirmation of the incident. Egyptian authorities have not commented on the matter.

According to information shared online, the killer was an Egyptian national who allegedly gained access to Qatar via the Hayya Card. He reportedly met one of the three men on a flight to Doha and received an offer to help him secure a job in Qatar.

Social media users claimed victims then hosted the visitor at their residence while he awaited news on employment. However, after failing to secure a job, the trio booked the man a ticket back home to Egypt.

On the night of the alleged incident, the killer reportedly stabbed the Mahrous brothers to death while they were asleep. When Shabaan returned home, the suspect purportedly pounced and killed him with a stab wound to the chest.

Reports claim he then allegedly stole their mobile phones and money before fleeing to Cairo using the flight they had booked for him.

A member of the Egyptian community in Qatar claimed the three men were found dead by their friend, who called Qatari police to help him access the apartment late at night.

The flight ticket had reportedly helped police track down the murderer and arrest him in Cairo, though no official confirmation has been publicised. It remains unclear where the suspect is currently located.

Such crimes are rare in Qatar, which is regularly ranked one of the safest countries in the world.

Last year, Doha was ranked the second safest city globally after Abu Dhabi, according to Numbeo’s “Crime Index by City 2022” report, which covered a total of 459 cities across the world.