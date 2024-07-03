Msheireb Properties teams up with Business Year Group to host Investment, Innovation conference in Doha

A top priority for the conference will be a regional push for economic development and diversification.



Barahat Msheireb is set to host the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024, led by a partnership between Msheireb Properties and The Business Year Group (TBY).



The conference, which will take place in November, will coincide with TBY’s 10th year of having a presence in Qatar.

With the theme ‘Investing in the Future,’ the conference will emphasis the need for greater cooperation, innovation and further investment in the region.



Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, has expressed his enthusiasm for the growing relationship between Msheireb Properties and TBY.

The partnership will bring “GCC leaders together to shape the future of investment and innovation in our region,” he said in a post on X.

TBY is an international media group with 15 years of experience in providing investors, businesses and governments with services.



Key figures and decision makers from the GCC will also be present to engage in dialogue and take part in panel discussions on economic development and diversification.

Diversification was underscored as a key factor driving the GCC’s economic growth during the Qatar Economic Forum held in May 2024.

During that forum, Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said the focus on economic diversification would extend beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Investment and Innovation Conference will pave the way for next year’s edition.

