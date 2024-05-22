MoI announces banning travel for those with outstanding traffic tickets and offers 50% discount on traffic violations

Some effective May 22, June 1, and September 1, The Ministry of Interior set new rules on prohibiting travel with outstanding tickets, discounts on violations owed, licensing procedures, and lane changes for buses with over 25 passengers.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior announced several new rules and regulations regarding traffic violations, lane rules, and licensing procedures.

From June 1 to August 30, Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, and GCC citizens are eligible for a 50 percent discount on traffic violation fines recorded within three years, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday.

The ministry also announced that, starting September, individuals with traffic violations will be prohibited from exiting Qatar via any borders, including land, air, or sea, until all fines and outstanding payments are settled through the Metrash2 app, the Ministry of Interior website, traffic departments, or unified service centers.

Starting Wednesday, May 22, buses with more than 25 passengers, taxis, and limousines are prohibited from using the left lane on roads with three or more lanes in each direction.

Delivery motorcycle riders must use the right lane, with lane changes allowed only 300 metres before intersections. Violations will lead to legal action and possible referral to the Public Prosecution.

Also in the Wednesday announcement, the ministry said that starting September 1, new regulations will be implemented in Qatar concerning vehicle exit permits and traffic law enforcement.

To take a motor vehicle out of Qatar, a permit must be obtained from the General Directorate of Traffic. The permit application must meet the following conditions:

The vehicle must have no outstanding traffic violations. The final destination of the vehicle must be specified. The applicant must be the vehicle’s owner or provide proof of the owner’s consent for the vehicle to exit the country.

Certain vehicles are exempt from requiring an exit permit, including vehicles traveling to GCC countries, provided they have no traffic violations and the driver is either the owner or has the owner’s consent.

Goods transporting vehicles are also exempt.

Owners of vehicles outside Qatar must now comply with a set of rules indicating that individuals must return vehicles currently abroad within 90 days from the announcement date unless a permit is obtained for an extended stay.

Vehicles permitted to leave must return before the permit expires, with options for renewal.

Failure to comply will result in legal actions, including the possibility of the vehicle being impounded for up to 90 days.

Effective immediately, vehicles outside Qatar cannot renew their registration without undergoing a technical inspection within the country.

If registration is not renewed within 30 days of expiration, the license plates must be returned to the General Directorate of Traffic.

Non-compliance will lead to referral to Public Prosecution, with penalties including imprisonment of one week to one year)and fines of up to QAR 3,000 to 10,000.