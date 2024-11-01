Misfits Qatar – The Supercard

The MISFITS & DAZN: X Series 19 event is scheduled for Thursday, November 28, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

Qatar is set to host the latest installment of influencer boxing, featuring social media personalities going head-to-head.

The MISFITS & DAZN: X Series 19 event will take place on Thursday, November 28, at the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

Presented in collaboration with Visit Qatar, this Supercard promises thrilling matchups, including the highly anticipated MF Middleweight championship bout between Gib and Slim, alongside the much-awaited return of popular fighter Deji.

Fans can also look forward to a rematch between Jay Swingler and Nich LMAO, as well as a light heavyweight clash between Salt Papi and King Kenny, where the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Kalle Sauerland, co-president of Misfits Boxing, praised Doha as “one of the most vibrant and exciting sporting cities in the world,” making it an ideal host for this event.

“Misfits Boxing is a global brand, recognized worldwide, and we’re excited to present our inaugural show in Qatar,” he said.

Tickets are available at Virgin Tickets.