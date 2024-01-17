Israel has dropped almost 30,000 bombs on Gaza, 8 times more than the U.S. did on Iraq in 6 years of war

Israel’s brutal war on Gaza has been raging on for over 100 days killing more than 24,000 Palestinians and showing no sign of ending as tensions spark across the Middle East.

Israel has dropped almost 30,000 bombs and shells on Gaza in 100 days, eight times more than the U.S. aimed at Iraq in six years of war, according to diplomat and UN-accredited human rights activist Mohamad Safa.

As per the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has amassed to at least 24,448 people, with many being women and children.

Over the last few days, Israel’s military has intensified drone strikes and ground incursions in the occupied West Bank, with many killed and wounded.

United National rights experts say, “Every single person in Gaza is hungry,” as Israel continues to bomb, besiege, and block aid to the territory.

Qatar on Tuesday brokered a deal to bring medicines and other assistance into Gaza in exchange for the provision of treatment to Israeli captives held in the enclave.

The U.S. Middle East envoy also visited Doha to discuss the possibility of a deal to release the remaining captives, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Tuesday.

The discussions were “very serious and intensive,” he added.

“What I can tell you is we’re working on this very diligently. I don’t want to get ahead of where we are, but I’d say we’re having very serious and intensive discussions in Qatar about the possibility of another deal. We’re hopeful it can bear fruit, and bear fruit soon,” said Kirby.

Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said medication and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday for the Egyptian city of Arish, which sits on the border of Gaza, in preparation for their delivery into the Gaza Strip.

The Qatari official said Qatar mediated the agreement in cooperation with France.