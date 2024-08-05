Ministry of Labour launches employment platform Ouqoul

The Ministry of Labour, in partnership with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech, has unveiled the Ouqoul platform. This AI-driven initiative is designed to offer services to university graduates and private sector companies in Qatar.

The Ouqoul platform is an advanced, AI-driven recruitment tool developed by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech. It is designed to streamline the job search process for university graduates in Qatar, enhancing the alignment between their skills and career opportunities in the private sector.

Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs, emphasised that the Ouqoul platform “leverages the talents of Qatar’s world-class university graduates” to better align their skills with local job opportunities, thus retaining skilled individuals and strengthening the economy.

She also added, “the launch of the Ouqoul platform is part of the ministry’s wider strategy to enhance workforce productivity and leverage competencies, complementing efforts to promote and employ the national workforce in the private sector, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030”, as reported by the Ministry of Labor.

The app features a range of user-friendly tools, including identity verification, job postings, search functions, and an advanced administrator dashboard. AI technology enhances efficiency by automatically processing resumes, matching candidates with job openings, and providing chatbot support for user inquiries.

Ghassan Costa, Google Cloud’s Regional Director, praised the platform’s use of AI and emphasised that Google’s cloud technologies are designed to foster innovation and growth, driving positive change in Qatar’s digital landscape.

Mannai InfoTech’s Senior Vice President, Bennu M.R, expressed the company’s dedication to advancing Qatar’s workforce ambitions. He noted that Ouqoul represents a major step in supporting graduates’ careers and reflects Mannai InfoTech’s commitment to innovation and community engagement.

The platform caters to three main user groups: expatriate university graduates, private sector companies, and universities. Graduates can create profiles and generate AI-enhanced resume. They can also receive career advice, take online courses, and engage in virtual interviews through the app.

Private sector companies can post job opportunities, search for candidates, and manage recruitment processes efficiently on the platform.

The Ministry of Labour is advancing electronic services through initiatives like Istamer and Basher, aiming to support nationalisation and enhance workforce integration for greater economic resilience in Qatar.