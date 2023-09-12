Ministry of Interior officers face criminal court for embezzlement in anti-corruption crackdown



Two officers from the Ministry of Interior have been ordered to appear before a criminal court for embezzlement following an exhaustive investigation that concluded earlier this year.

The decision was mandated by the Attorney General, who had previously overseen the officers’ arrest and referral to the Public Prosecution in 2022.

The Public Prosecution’s inquiry unveiled that the officers engaged in crimes related to their official duties, including embezzlement of public funds, forgery of official papers, intentional damage to public money, bribery, and money laundering derived from these crimes.

The move forms part of an escalating nationwide effort to clamp down on corruption and financial misconduct within governmental bodies.

Last month, a series of related arrests were carried out targeting employees from the General Directorate of Passports, also under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the accused individuals were arrested “after searching, investigating and collecting the necessary evidence”.

They were subsequently referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings, in compliance with Article 148 of Law No. 11 of 2004 which stipulates stringent penalties for public officers who commit embezzlement and similar offences, with imprisonment ranging from five to fifteen years.

The legislation dictates even more severe sentences for those entrusted with specific financial responsibilities, such as managing cash, monetary exchanges, or the collection of fines, fees, and taxes.

The Ministry of Interior did not reveal further details about the identities of the officers or the precise crimes committed.

Legal proceedings are expected to continue, in line with Qatari law.