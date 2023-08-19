Ministry arrests employees for embezzlement and damage to public funds

According to Qatari law, public officers found guilty of embezzlement will face a term of imprisonment no less than five years and not exceeding ten years.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested a number of employees from the General Directorate of Passports in connection to crimes of appropriation, embezzlement and damage to public funds.

In an official statement, the MoI confirmed that, “After searching, investigating and collecting the necessary evidence”, the accused individuals were detained and subsequently referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

These arrests fall under Article 148 of Law No. 11 of 2004, which strictly deals with embezzlement and related offences committed by public officers.

According to this legal provision, “Whoever, being a public officer, embezzles money, papers, or others, which were in his possession in respect of his public office shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of no less than five years and not exceeding ten years.”

The law further stipulates a more severe penalty of imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not exceeding fifteen years if the perpetrator is entrusted with specific financial responsibilities such as deposits of cash or monetary exchange, or if the individual is tasked with collecting fines, fees, taxes or similar funds.

The MoI has not disclosed further details regarding the identities of the arrested individuals or the exact nature of their crimes.

Legal proceedings are expected to follow in accordance with Qatari law.