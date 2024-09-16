Ministry of Awqaf expands ‘Live Fatwa’ service via Telegram

The Live Fatwa service on Telegram aims to provide quick, accessible religious guidance to meet the growing demand for Islamic rulings.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched a new Live Fatwa service via Telegram, enhancing its digital platforms to provide quick and accessible religious guidance.

This service, led by the Islamic Network (Islamweb) division within the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, aims to streamline access to Islamic rulings and knowledge, aligning with the Ministry’s goal of making Islamweb a top online source for reliable Islamic information.

Building on its previous WhatsApp Live Fatwa feature introduced in June, which addressed over 29,000 inquiries during the summer, the Ministry is now expanding its reach to Telegram, one of the top 10 most-used apps globally.

The Telegram service offers users direct access to scholars for answers to their religious questions, furthering the Ministry’s commitment to delivering convenient and reliable Islamic guidance. It aims to simplify obtaining rulings on various topics, from worship to legal matters, through a user-friendly digital platform.

Mal Allah Abdulrahman Al Jaber, the Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry, explained that the service allows users to communicate directly with scholars by submitting their questions on Islamweb’s Telegram page.

Scholars provide responses on the same platform, addressing different topics and refer users to a database of over 300,000 fatwas.

The service primarily caters to Arabic-speaking Muslims in Qatar and abroad, expanding the platform’s global reach.