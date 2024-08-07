Minister Al Khater, UN discuss humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

The war entered its 11th month on Wednesday, with at least 39,653 people killed in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has also caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The challenges facing humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip was high on the agenda in discussions between Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater and the Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag.

The phone conversation between the two on Tuesday focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

They emphasised the critical need for a ceasefire agreement as it would facilitate the much needed flow of humanitarian aid to the residents enduring the ongoing siege in Gaza.

Since Israel renewed its violent expansionist campaign, Qatar has been at the forefront of mediatory and aid missions to ensure the rights of Palestinians are protected.

Late last year, mediation efforts led to a truce that resulted in the release of 109 Israeli captives out of 251 held by Hamas and 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, some of whom have since been re-arrested by Israeli forces.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled since the expiration of the truce, with Israeli occupation forces intensifying the brutal onslaught while rejecting demands for a complete ceasefire.

The fate of the ceasefire talks were questioned globally after Israel assassinated Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.