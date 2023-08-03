Meta rolls out more Threads updates as platform loses more than half of followers

The most rapidly downloaded application in history is finding ways to retain its audience.

Meta’s new text-based social media app Threads is launching new features to retain lost users through a “Following” tab.

The highly requested new feature, which has been requested by users since the app’s debut, will allow them to see chronological posts from people they follow instead of the less standard, algorithmically curated content.

“Ask and you shall receive,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post announcing the platform’s new update.

The update comes after Thread lost half its 100 million users since it was launched last month, with Zuckerberg indicating that the app would soon add new features to retain users’ attention in the race to replace X, formerly known as Twitter.

The leaked meeting came in a call to employees at an internal company town hall, Reuters reported.

“Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around,” the billionaire tech giant said in the call, adding: “We’re not there yet.”

Meta has sought to capitalise on a recent decline in numbers for X that was torched by Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover.

“The vision for Threads is to create an option and friendly public space for conversation,” Zuckerberg said in a Threads post following the launch.

“We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind,” the CEO added.

Drawing up controversy since its launch for its striking resemblance and feel to X, Threads has been threatened with legal action by Musk’s lawyers.

In reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Zuckerberg, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Upon its takeoff, Threads became the most rapidly downloaded app ever, surpassing the records set by ChatGPT last year.