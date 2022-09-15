Messi breaks records as PSG wins 3-1 over Maccabi Haifa

Mbappe has sealed the highest PSG goal scorer title in the Champion’s League with 30 goals in 46 UEFA Champions League games under his belt.

Lionel Messi can add another record to his collection after he scored against Maccabi Haifa, bringing it to a total of 39 teams in the UEFA Champions League tournament.

The Argentinan legend surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s UCL record when he netted an equalizer in the 37th minute of the match.

The goal against Maccabi Haifa’s box would also be Messi’s 126th goal in the tournament, rendering him the first player to score in 18 consecutive Champions League seasons.

Haifa’s men were no match to the Parisians as Mbappe and Neymar would nick a goal of their own in the second half.

Mpabbe’s swift speed led him to catch Messi’s through-ball, which he drilled into the far corner.

The Frenchman has now sealed the highest PSG goal scorer title in the competition after nailing 30 goals in 46 UEFA Champions League games.

Mbappe’s record is tied with his former teammate Edinson Cavani.

As expected, Neymar secured his team’s win after welcoming an assist from Marco Veratti.

The Brazilian has been performing at his peak this season, climbing the ladder to fourth in top scorers of all-time PSG players.

The Parisians have gone undefeated after beating Juventus 2-1 and now Maccabi Haifa.

The Christophe Galtier-coached side will face Benfica, who are first in the the Primeira Liga.