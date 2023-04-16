Mega Park Carnival kicks off at Al Bidda Park days ahead of Eid

The first-ever Mega Park Carnival will be held at Al Bidda Park from 16 April to 30 April.

Al Bidda Park kicked off the country’s first-ever Mega Park Carnival on Sunday, offering two weeks of thrilling family activities to coincide with Eid celebrations.

Spanning an area of approximately 22,000 square meters, the carnival anticipates over 100,000 visitors throughout its 15-day duration before ending on 30 April.

During Ramadan evenings, the carnival will operate from 7pm to midnight, and from 4pm to 1am on Eid days, with more information available on the website.

The event promises a variety of engaging activities for all ages, including giant balloon displays, a gaming zone, dining options, and a designated area for the Mega Park Theatre. The theatre will showcase diverse entertainment, including singing, exhibitions, and performances for all to enjoy.

The carnival was organised by Toronto Event, and has been highlighted on Qatar Calendar as one of the numerous Eid activities happening across the country.

As part of its ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ campaign, Qatar Tourism has partnered with Qatar Airways to announce an enticing lineup of events and activities to celebrate Eid. The events featured range from spectacular music concerts featuring popular regional artists to fun-filled children’s shows.

Meanwhile, Lusail Winter Wonderland announced it will be exclusively reopening on Eid, from 21 April to 28 April, offering visitors the chance to enjoy unlimited rides at reduced prices during the holidays.