McDonald’s Qatar strengthens commitment to community wellbeing with launch of Rahlatuna

Rahlatuna ties together all CSR initiatives over the past three decades, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

McDonald’s Qatar has launched its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella, Rahlatuna.

The platform was officially revealed during a press conference before the Qatar CSR Summit 2023, where McDonald’s Qatar also announced its bronze sponsorship for this year’s summit.

Rahlatuna is an all-encompassing platform that brings together all of McDonald’s Qatar’s CSR initiatives over the last three decades, demonstrating the brand’s steadfast commitment to the community of Qatar.

Aligned with the Human Development and Social Development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Rahlatuna aims to build, celebrate, and give back to the community.

The platform’s name, Rahlatuna, which translates to ‘Our Journey’, signifies the collective journey embarked on by McDonald’s Qatar and its community, towards a brighter future.

The platform’s initiatives are primarily focused on the youth, empowering them on their unique path to success by supporting their dreams and celebrating their accomplishments.

Cornerstone of Rahlatuna is education

With the belief that a community thrives with educated youth, McDonald’s Qatar has partnered with Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global non-governmental organisation, as its primary CSR partner to realise the right to quality education for underprivileged children.

Through this partnership, the quick service restaurant has raised more than 250,000 Qatari Riyals for the ‘Educate A Child’ programme.

This significant achievement was made possible with the help of generous customers who contributed as little as 1 riyal during their restaurant visits.

Commenting on the launch of Rahlatuna, Mr. Mithqual Abunasser, General Manager of McDonald’s Qatar, said: “With decades of stellar service through more than 70 restaurants across the country, we have forged a strong connection with our community.

Rahlatuna is more than a CSR umbrella, it’s our unwavering commitment to strengthening this connection and making a greater impact on our society. The platform aims to engage and empower the youth by building their skills, broadening their vision, and rewarding their successes.

Rahlatuna is the umbrella under which all of our past, present, and future CSR efforts fall, advancing our mission to feed and foster our community.”

Since its establishment, McDonald’s Qatar has consistently prioritised the needs of its community by supporting charitable causes such as collaborating with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) for a blood donation drive, championing local athletes, and organising beach clean-up activities to care for the environment.

In recognition of its efforts, McDonald’s Qatar was awarded, for the fourth time, the “Responsible Leadership CSR Award” at Qatar University’s CSR National Program 2023.